The Boston Bruins have been on a tear to start the 2019-20 season, but now they’re inching closer to reaching more history.

Though 25 games, the Bruins sport a 17-3-5 record, giving them a league-best 39 points. It turns out only one other team in franchise history has had that many points over the same span, but you’ll need to go all the way back to 1929 to find that group.

The 1929-30 Bruins went 21-4-0 (42 points) through their first 25 games, the most in the organization’s history. The 2019-20 B’s come in just behind that historic group with their 17 wins, per NHL PR.

The @NHLBruins have recorded 39 points through their first 25 GP, trailing only the 1929-30 campaign (21-4-0, 42 points) for the most in franchise history through that span. More #NHLStats: https://t.co/JhjRz5WQIe pic.twitter.com/zs9U4nU6ly — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 28, 2019

Boston has won five straight following Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback win over the Ottawa Senators. They’ll welcome the New York Rangers to TD Garden on Friday for a 1 p.m. ET. puck drop between Original Six clubs.

