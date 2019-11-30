Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s no denying the Boston Bruins are the team to beat in the NHL.

Boston boasts an 18-3-5 record after winning 3-2 in overtime against the New York Rangers on Friday, good for the top spot in the Atlantic Division as well as the entire league.

David Pastrnak continues to put himself in with elite company and is on a torrid pace through the first two months of the season, while Tuukka Rask’s 12 goalie wins are good for the second-most in the NHL. But it’s not just the individual stats that are raising eyebrows.

According to NHL Public Relations, the B’s joined the 1974-75 Buffalo Sabres and 2000-01 St. Louis Blues as the only teams to record two 10-game point streaks.

The @NHLBruins have recorded their second 10-game point streak of 2019-20 (7-0-3). Only two other teams in NHL history have posted two point streaks of 10+ games through their first 30 GP or fewer: STL in 2000-01 (10 GP and 10 GP) and BUF in 1974-75 (10 GP and 11 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Zx7894Ct0i — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 29, 2019

Boston has not lost a game in regulation on home ice, and will look to continue that trend Sunday when it comes the Montreal Canadiens to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images