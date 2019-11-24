Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s going to be cold one at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

With temperatures expected to be around 40 degrees with a chance of rain Sunday, the clash between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys is sure to be interesting.

Although the conditions don’t seem ideal, both Tom Brady (50-7) and Dak Prescott (4-1) sport winning records in games in which the temperature sat at 40 degrees or below.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.