Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was oddly quiet after New England’s Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He was feeling more chipper Thursday while speaking to Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, however.

So, what changed for the quarterback over the last four days?

“I’m doing good,” Brady said. “We had a good couple days of practice. The football season, part of it is dealing with lots of different emotions, and you deal with the physical part, the mental part, but the emotional part is very important, as well. I always want to go out and play great. Sometimes when we don’t, it’s frustrating, but that’s football season. And fortunately, we get a chance to go out there on Sunday and try to go up against one of the best teams in the NFL and find some rhythm on offense, score some points, and I think that would make all of us pretty happy.”

The Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. They’ll likely be without wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who has missed the last two days of practice with an ankle injury.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images