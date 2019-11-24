Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady isn’t doing much to dispel the notion that he’s open to leaving the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old quarterback was asked about his future in an Erin Andrews interview that aired Sunday afternoon. And Brady, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, didn’t exactly profess his love for the only franchise he ever has played for.

“There is no prediction,” Brady said. “I’ve always said I have a plan to play longer. And I’ll figure that out when the time comes.”

Make of that what you will.

Brady and the Patriots are set to square off with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The future Hall of Famer reportedly is nursing an elbow injury that forced him to miss a portion of Friday’s practice.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images