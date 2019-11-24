Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As if there were any doubt, Tom Brady reportedly will suit up Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots quarterback popped up on the team’s injury report this week with an elbow issue. But Brady, who hasn’t missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season, will play in his team’s Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the update:

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who popped up on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable with a right elbow injury, will start today vs. the #Cowboys, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

While Brady is good to go for this pivotal matchup, the same can’t be said for his receivers.

With Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett both questionable, there’s a chance Brady will have only three receivers to throw to Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images