Fret not, Patriots fans.

Although Tom Brady was listed as questionable on the Patriots’ injury report Friday with a right elbow issue, the New England quarterback is expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Brady’s addition to Friday’s injury report was somewhat surprising, but it shouldn’t be too alarming, especially in wake of Rapoport’s report. The 42-year-old hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008 — the year he tore his ACL — despite making frequent appearances on New England’s injury report.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is expected to play, source said. More managing the elbow and taking care of it than anything. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2019

Brady has underperformed this season relative to his career norms, totaling 2,752 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to five interceptions through 10 games. The six-time Super Bowl champion even voiced his frustration with the Patriots’ offense following New England’s Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

That said, the Patriots still own the best record in the NFL at 9-1, and a good showing in Week 12 against the Cowboys would go a long way toward building faith in New England’s championship aspirations.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images