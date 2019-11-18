There wasn’t much brotherly love for Tom Brady in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Eagles fans let Brady have it throughout their team’s Week 11 game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. While the future Hall of Fame quarterback didn’t light it up before the raucous crowd, he still left Philly with the last laugh, as the Patriots improved to 9-1 on the season with a 17-10 win.

Brady was a bit surprised by the level of hate from Eagles fans considering Philadelphia took down New England on football’s biggest stage just a few years back. But he did find some amusement in one fan’s shirt which read, “Breathe if you hate Tom Brady.”

“That’s amazing. I love that. I have to track one of those down,” Brady said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “I’m sure that’s not the only city where they feel that way. Although in Philly, you’d think after that win a few years ago against us they wouldn’t have that same animosity. Normally it’s like when you beat a team in the Super Bowl, you appreciate it. You’re kind of like, ‘Aw man, that was cool. We beat you guys.’ But I guess not.”

Luckily for Brady and Co., they’ll soon be able to enjoy the comforts of home following a two-game road trip. The Patriots on Sunday will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Gillette Stadium for a battle between division leaders.

