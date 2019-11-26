Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady recently has caught flak for his perceived sour attitude, but it’s safe to say the Patriots quarterback is ready and excited for what’s ahead.

Don’t take our word for it. Just look at Brady’s latest Instagram post.

Brady is riding high following New England’s Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 42-year-old offered high praise to the team’s rookie wideouts Sunday and seemed pretty jacked up as he addressed his social media followers Monday. The future Hall of Famer remained spirited Tuesday, reminding the football world of what you typically see from the Patriots in the winter months.

Yeah, we can’t imagine any team would be excited about visiting Gillette Stadium in December or January.

The Houston Texans will be fortunate to battle the Patriots in their own building Sunday afternoon. The same can’t be said for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who will be in Foxboro on Dec. 8 for a highly anticipated AFC Championship Game rematch.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images