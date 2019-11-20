Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady delivered the like heard ’round the world Tuesday.

Brady liked wide receiver Antonio Brown’s apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Instagram. The New England Patriots quarterback was asked about that apology Wednesday during his weekly news conference.

“I didn’t put much thought into it,” Brady said. “But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

Brown ripped Kraft on social media after being released by the Patriots in September. He remains unsigned after being cut nearly two months ago.

Brown’s apology is his latest transparent attempt to get re-signed by the Patriots. He met with the NFL this week as the league investigates multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against the receiver.

Brady has continued to follow and interact with Brown on social media since the receiver’s release.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images