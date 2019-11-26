Apparently Jim Gray saw this tweet over the last two days:

Gronk gone.

Hogan gone.

AB gone.

Gordon gone.

Develin gone.

Harry out half the season.

Sanu injured.

Dorsett injured.

Backup O-line.

No time to throw.

No running game. HATERZ: "WHAT'S WRONG WITH TOM BRADY?!?!" #ShoePissing — You Got Served (@davieyo) November 23, 2019

Because he cited the social media posting while interviewing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Westwood One before “Monday Night Football.”

Brady gave a long, drawn-out laugh in response to Gray reading the tweet aloud.

“Well, I would say the guys that I’m in there with and playing with are fighting hard, and they’re battling, and I love being out there with them,” Brady said. “I’ve had a lot of challenges over the course of my career. Our team has. And we’re not listening to anyone outside of our locker room. We’re ignoring the noise. We’ve talked about that. We have a belief of the things we need to do, and we’re going to work hard to make those things happen.

“And I’m proud of our record. We’re 10-1. We’ve got 53 guys on the roster. It’s the ultimate team sport. That’s what it’s about. It’s about the team — T-E-A-M. And you try to win the game however you can, and every week it’s going to be a little bit different. And we’re playing against a great caliber of opponents that have incredible amounts of talent, discipline, well-coached, and I’m just happy we’re finding ways to win. That’s what we’re going to need to continue to do.”

It’s interesting to hear Brady say all of that because he’s been criticized for being grumpy in news conferences following the Patriots’ last two wins in Weeks 11 and 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys while his offense has struggled to put up points.

The Patriots have scored just one touchdown in each of their last two games. They beat the Eagles 17-10 on a touchdown, two-point conversion and three field goals. They beat the Cowboys 13-9 on a touchdown, extra point and two field goals.

But, as Brady said, it doesn’t really matter if the Patriots’ offense is having trouble if the team keeps winning games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images