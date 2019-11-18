Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was awfully loud at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday — but why?

During the New England Patriots’ first drive against the Philadelphia Eagles, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak speculated the folks at “The Linc” were pumping in crowd noise. Zolak currently is the only person who has made such allegations, though Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might be suspicious of the Eagles, as well.

During last night's broadcast, @scottzolak stated that he believed the Eagles were pumping in crowd noise. After listening to Brady's first series, there certainly seems to be an abrupt rise in crowd volume level on the radio broadcast. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) November 18, 2019

Brady was asked about Zolak’s accusations during his Monday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and, if nothing else, the 42-year-old seemed to enjoy the speculation.

“Good job, Zo! I like it,” Brady said.

Brady did not echo Zolak’s beliefs, and there has been no talk of an investigation of any kind. As such, this controversy appears dead on arrival.

Speaking of dead, Brady sounded as frustrated as ever by New England’s lifeless offense after it managed just 17 points in Sunday night’s victory.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images