In the years following Tom Brady’s declaration that he wanted to play until he was 45 years old, it always seemed like, if anything he would retire before then, not after.

So when Alex Guerrero, Brady’s trainer, claimed that the New England Patriots quarterback is talking about playing until he’s 46 or 47, well that surprised plenty.

Guerrero had made the remark on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and Brady was given the chance to respond Thursday night during his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One.

“I’m feeling pretty great,” Brady said, via WEEI. “I have the support of Alex and we have a great relationship and we work together a lot. He keeps me feeling good. It’s actually amazing what he’s able to do and accomplish, the two of us together. I am going to keep playing as long as I can. We’ll see how long it goes. Easier said than done. I know the kind of effort I am putting in right now, but what a great privilege to play a sport that I love. I think a lot of people would actually pay money to play quarterback in the NFL and the fact that people pay me money makes it pretty amazing.”

If Brady does continue to keep playing even beyond this year, he’ll need to get his contract situation figured out. He’s set to become a free agent after this season, and he’s reportedly bought a house in Fairfield County, Conn.

