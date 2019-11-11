Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Even after winning his sixth championship a year later, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still feeling the lingering effects of New England’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots and Eagles face off in a rematch Sunday in Philadelphia. The Patriots lost Super Bowl LII 41-33 to the Eagles two seasons ago.

“You assume I’m over it? Come on now,” Brady said. “That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game.

“In a lot of ways we learned from that year and we came back stronger the next year. We won the Super Bowl in ’18. I think everything is a matter of perspective and when you play in that game and you play great teams, you’re not going to win them all. This is not the Harlem Globetrotters versus the Washington Generals. This is all about tough competition against the best teams. They deserved it that year, and now a couple years later we get a chance to play the organization again. We’ve had a lot changes, they’ve had a lot of changes. It’s totally different circumstances. Huge game for us. Big game for them. The better team is going to win.”

Brady is right. The Patriots have actually undergone more changes than the Eagles since the 2017 season. Key players like Julian Edelman, Dont’a Hightower, Jonathan Jones and Marcus Cannon finished that year on injured reserve.

Both the Patriots and the Eagles are coming off of a bye week before their Week 11 matchup.

“Hopefully everyone got a chance to decompress a little bit mentally, physically and now we’ve got to get ready for a great week of preparation and then get ready to go in the there and play our best game of the season on the road, in a really tough environment,” Brady said. “It should be a great Sunday afternoon for football.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images