Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s longtime body coach and business partner, sat down for a rare interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Thursday morning.

Guerrero touched on a variety of topics during the radio chat, providing interesting insight on Brady’s longevity, the quarterback’s contract status and his own relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Some highlights:

— Brady, who turned 42 in August, has long expressed a desire to play until he’s 45. According to Guerrero, he now believes he can stick around even longer than that.

Alex Guerrero just told us that "Every year he (Tom Brady) just adds another year..now he's like 'I feel like I can go to 46 or 47'." — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) November 14, 2019

— Guerrero revealed nothing about Brady’s plans beyond this season. The “contract extension” the QB signed this past summer includes two voidable years, meaning he’ll become a free agent after this season if he and the team do not hash out another extension by mid-March.

Q: It's July 2020, is Tom Brady at Patriots training camp? Alex Guerrero on @TheGregHillShow: "I don't know. It's not July 2020. I am focused on today." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 14, 2019

— Reports of tension between Guerrero and Belichick were at the heart of Seth Wickersham’s bombshell Patriots exposé in January 2018. Guerrero, though, said the two have a “great” relationship and that the 67-year-old coach even has received treatment at the TB12 facility.

Alex Guerrero via @TheGregHillShow on his relationship with Bill Belichick: "It's great. I laugh at those (stories). It's been wonderful. … I see Bill in the hall and he gives me high-fives." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 14, 2019

Alex Guerrero just told us that Bill Belichick has gotten treatment at TB 12. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) November 14, 2019

