Matt Grzelcyk had himself a Tuesday night, potting two goals in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Devils at Prudential Center.

And Torey Krug took notice.

Krug currently is on injured reserve while he deals with an upper-body injury, so he watched the W from home. And after Grzelcyk’s first-ever two-goal performance, he had a message for his fellow defenseman.

Hey @Matt_Grzelcyk5 save some for the rest of us…. #howsyourburgahhh — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) November 20, 2019

Head coach Bruce Cassidy is hopeful to have Krug back in the lineup later this week.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images