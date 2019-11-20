Matt Grzelcyk had himself a Tuesday night, potting two goals in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Devils at Prudential Center.
And Torey Krug took notice.
Krug currently is on injured reserve while he deals with an upper-body injury, so he watched the W from home. And after Grzelcyk’s first-ever two-goal performance, he had a message for his fellow defenseman.
Hey @Matt_Grzelcyk5 save some for the rest of us…. #howsyourburgahhh
— Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) November 20, 2019
Head coach Bruce Cassidy is hopeful to have Krug back in the lineup later this week.
Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images