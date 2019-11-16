The Bruins are going to be without Torey Krug for a little bit, so they created some roster space in his absence.

During Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Krug left the game with what’s been described as a upper-body injury. On Saturday, ahead of the B’s meeting with the Washington Capitals, the defenseman was placed on injured reserve.

As a result, Boston recalled Paul Carey.

A player must spend at least seven days on injured reserve, but assuming the move is retroactive to when Krug first began missing time, it could be possible that he’d be able to return earlier than next weekend (provided, of course, that he’s healthy enough). One day after the injury happened, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t rule out Krug for Friday’s game against the Maple Leafs or Saturday’s game against the Caps, but on Thursday he said the blueliner would be out for the weekend.

This is Carey’s first call-up this seaosn. The East Weymouth, Mass., native played two games with the B’s last season after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images