Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug was incredible for the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The 28-year-old returned to the lineup after missing the previous five contests and immediately made his impact felt, notching two assists and the overtime game-winning goal for Boston over the Minnesota Wild. Krug now has three goals and 13 assists so far on the season.

For more on the defenseman, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” clip above from Bruins Pre-Game Shootout, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images