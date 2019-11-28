Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics got one of the better second-round steals in Tremont Waters, and he’s proving that early in his professional career.

Boston fans got a taste of the 5-foot-10 point guard Monday when he was called up in Kemba Walker’s absence. Waters posted seven points, three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes inhis NBA debut, but was sent back to the G League upon Walker’s return. In his first appearance back with the Maine Red Claws, the rookie was beyond impressive.

Maine took down the Greensboro Swarm for its sixth win of the year Wednesday behind a franchise record 155 points. Waters poured in 33 of those on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting night to go along with seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes. Not too shabby.

Here’s a few of his highlights:

Raise your 🤚 if you knew Tremont was gonna pull up on this one. 🙋‍♂️#crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/7kTVJbA8hI — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 28, 2019

The Red Claws have the second-best G League record at 6-1, thanks to plenty of help from Waters and 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall. Fall suffered a bone bruise in his right knee Monday, however, and will be reassessed in roughly two weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images