There’s some positive news coming out of the Tua Tagovailoa camp.
The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback “underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston,” according to a statement released by team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain. Cain called Tagovailoa’s prognosis “excellent” and still believes the 21-year-old will make a full recovery.
Tagovailoa will return to Alabama in the next week or so, and will begin rehab in Tuscaloosa.
Cain says there’s a big difference between Tagovailoa’s injury and Bo Jackson’s infamous hip injury that _(ended his career?), per ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. Jackson assumed his injury wasn’t severe and continued to play on it, while Tagovailoa received immediate help after his major injury occurred.
Tagovailoa remains out for the rest of the season.
