Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask and his teammates had a rough third period Tuesday night as the Florida Panthers came from four goals down to beat the Boston Bruins in a shootout.

But the goaltender still had some humor left in him after the loss.

Just 58 seconds into the second period, with the Panthers holding the puck in the Bruins zone while on the power play, the lights momentarily went out at TD Garden, causing a stoppage in play. Of course, Florida players weren’t thrilled, but Rask said the glitch could have helped Boston last season during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“That should’ve happened in Game 7 of the finals,” Rask said with a laugh. “That’s never happened. First time today, I guess. It was weird.”

(You can watch the clip of the lights going out here.)

As you’ve probably heard, the Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in the winner-take-all finale 4-1, resulting in the visitors hoisting Lord Stanley’s cup on the TD Garden ice.

Rask and the Bruins face the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Toronto. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images