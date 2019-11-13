Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a wild one at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Boston Bruins exploded for four goals in the second. The team then gave them all back with the Florida Panthers netting four unanswered goals in the final period to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime, the Panthers eventually would go on to complete the comeback in a shootout.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask’s recent woes continued with the shaky third period. Although he struggled in the final stanza, he came up huge in overtime to secure the point for Boston. To see his biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.