Tuukka Rask has made his share of highlight-reel saves over the years, but he provided one of his best Thursday night.

With the Boston Bruins ahead 3-1 in the third period against the Buffalo Sabres, Evan Rodrigues got as good a look as he’ll ever get. A little over 4:30 into the frame, Conor Sheary’s power-play attempted to stuff the puck past Rask on the doorstep, but the puck ended up trickling out to Rodrigues at the bottom of the circle. The center got a good shot off, but Rask leapt across his crease and made the incredible save.

🚨 SAVE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/17H6BlQpcq — NESN (@NESN) November 22, 2019

The Bruins later won 3-2.

“Could be,” Rask said after the game when asked if he agreed with Rodrigues’ assessment moments earlier that it was the save of the year. “I don’t make highlights too often like that, because I try to be in position to make saves. But it’s fun to make saves like that.

“I didn’t want to look,” he later added. “I’m not used to making saves like that. It was tough to — I was fist-pumping, myself, I’m like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I’ve never made saves like that. It was tougher to shake off than a bad goal, you know? I just tried to regroup and focus on the next shot.”

The Bruins didn’t deliver an overly impressive performance, but Rask bailed them out time and time again. He finished his night with 36 saves.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images