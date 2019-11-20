After a tough shootout loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, the Boston Bruins got back in the win column in fashion.

The Bruins took the early lead in the first off of Matt Grzelcyk’s first of two goals on the night, and didn’t look back after that. David Pastrnak extended his league lead in goals to 19 after ringing the horn twice in the squad’s 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Tuukka Rask was superb in net for Boston stopping 25 shots in the one-goal effort. The 32-year-old came up huge in the first period with the score tied to keep New Jersey off of the board long enough for Boston to take the lead. To see his biggest save, check out the TD Bank “Save of the Game” video above.