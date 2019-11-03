Tuukka Rask arguably is playing at his highest level through the 2019-20 season’s first 13 games.
Through eight starts, the Boston Bruins goaltender is yet to lose in regulation, and extended his record to 7-0-1 after the team’s 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
The 32-year-old shined against Ottawa, stopping 30 shots on the night, with none bigger than in the second period when the Senators were pushing on a power play.
