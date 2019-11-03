Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Jorge Masvidal is the “BMF” of the octagon, but the way he won the inaugural belt left a sour taste in fans’ mouths.

Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in the main event at Madison Square Garden because of a doctor’s stoppage following the end of the third round of the fight.

Diaz’s face was severely cut at the end of the round and the doctor called off the fight prior to the start of the fourth, even though Diaz pleaded to the doctor that he was okay to continue. This resulted in a series of boos from the crowd.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson presented the new “BMF” belt around Masvidal’s waist, but both fighters were disappointed with the way the fight ended in their post-fight interviews with Joe Rogan and agreed to have a rematch down the road.

Despite the controversial ending, Masvidal controlled much of the fight. According to FightMetric, Masvidal out-struck Diaz 112-43 and also had the lone takedown in the fight.

Masvidal has now won three consecutive fights, including his five-second knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239, which is the fastest knockout in UFC history. Diaz has lost two of his last three fights, with his lone win coming against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Thumbnail photo via Jul 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jorge Masvidal (red gloves) after his win against Ben Askren (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. Jorge Masvidal set a new record for the fastest knockout in UFC history with five seconds. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports