The United States men’s national soccer team is ready to get things right.
Team USA will face Canada on Friday in Orlando, Fla., at Exploria Stadium in a CONCACAF Nations League game. Canada beat the U.S. 2-0 last month in Toronto, notching its first win over its southern rival in 35 years and opening up a four-point lead in the Group A standings. The U.S. must win Friday in order to maintain its hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.
Here’s how to watch United States versus Canada:
When: Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2; UniMas
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images