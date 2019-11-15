Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national soccer team is ready to get things right.

Team USA will face Canada on Friday in Orlando, Fla., at Exploria Stadium in a CONCACAF Nations League game. Canada beat the U.S. 2-0 last month in Toronto, notching its first win over its southern rival in 35 years and opening up a four-point lead in the Group A standings. The U.S. must win Friday in order to maintain its hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Here’s how to watch United States versus Canada:

When: Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2; UniMas

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

