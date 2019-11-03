Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a host of injuries, that much we know.

Steph Curry’s broken hand recently added to the team’s laundry list of ailments, putting Steve Kerr and Co. in a difficult position, while Draymond Green also caught the injury bug hurting his finger . But still, the starting five they rolled out Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets was shocking, especially considering where they were just one year ago.

On Nov. 2, 2018, the Warriors started Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Damian Jones. On Nov. 2, 2019, their starting five consisted of Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jordan Poole and Ky Bowman.

Here’s a look at their lineup, courtesy of Warriors PR:

What a difference one year makes thanks to injuries and free agency.

Curry is expected to miss at least three months after undergoing surgery on his left hand Friday in Los Angeles, while Klay Thompson likely will miss the entire 2019-20 season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images