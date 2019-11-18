Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHILADELPHIA — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick noted his team had “fun” Sunday in their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That seemed a little out of the ordinary.

“It looked like everyone had fun out there and we played with a lot of good energy,” Belichick said Sunday night.

Perhaps he threw that line into the opening statement of his news conference because Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson famously said the Patriots don’t have any fun after Philadelphia beat New England in Super Bowl LII. Or maybe the Patriots were just having fun. Winning is fun. And the Patriots won Sunday night.

Johnson left Sunday’s game early with a head injury and didn’t return.

The Patriots’ defense was celebratory after they beat the Eagles. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t in a very joyous mood Sunday night, however.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images