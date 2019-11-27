Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand’s strong 2019-20 season continued Tuesday night in enemy territory.

The Bruins winger amassed his 600th career point with a goal against the Canadiens at Bell Centre in the first period between Boston and Montreal.

And boy, was it a beauty.

Charlie Coyle forced a turnover in the Habs’ zone, allowing Marchand to get his stick on the puck burying it by Carey Price. Check it out:

Brad Marchand's 600th career point is a beauty. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRJBtntEr3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 27, 2019

The goal marked the 17th of the season for Marchand. He also became just the 11th player in franchise history to reach 600 points.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images