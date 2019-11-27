Brad Marchand’s strong 2019-20 season continued Tuesday night in enemy territory.

The Bruins winger amassed his 600th career point with a goal against the Canadiens at Bell Centre in the first period between Boston and Montreal.

And boy, was it a beauty.

Charlie Coyle forced a turnover in the Habs’ zone, allowing Marchand to get his stick on the puck burying it by Carey Price. Check it out:

The goal marked the 17th of the season for Marchand. He also became just the 11th player in franchise history to reach 600 points.

