Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have high hopes for Zach Senyshyn, and his latest highlight-reel goal helps explain why.

In an eventual 2-0 win for the Providence Bruins on Friday on the road against the Utica Comets, Senyshyn gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone and brought it into Providence’s attacking end. Utica had three men to the B’s two, but that was nary a worry for the right winger, who dangled a sprawled out Comets defender in the circle before uncorking a wrister that zipped past Michael DiPietro’s right shoulder.

Take a look.

Senyshyn made his NHL debut late last season, and it was his skating ability that was most impressive — however it was clear he wasn’t ready to become a mainstay with the varsity. Whether he gets a longer look this season remains to be seen, but injuries have ravaged Boston’s forward group, so it’s certainly possible.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding-USA TODAY Sports