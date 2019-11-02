The Boston Bruins have high hopes for Zach Senyshyn, and his latest highlight-reel goal helps explain why.
In an eventual 2-0 win for the Providence Bruins on Friday on the road against the Utica Comets, Senyshyn gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone and brought it into Providence’s attacking end. Utica had three men to the B’s two, but that was nary a worry for the right winger, who dangled a sprawled out Comets defender in the circle before uncorking a wrister that zipped past Michael DiPietro’s right shoulder.
Take a look.
Senyshyn made his NHL debut late last season, and it was his skating ability that was most impressive — however it was clear he wasn’t ready to become a mainstay with the varsity. Whether he gets a longer look this season remains to be seen, but injuries have ravaged Boston’s forward group, so it’s certainly possible.
Thumbnail photo via David Berding-USA TODAY Sports