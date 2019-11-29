Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins refuse to lose in regulation on home ice.

Boston took the New York Rangers into overtime Friday at TD Garden, and David Krejci sent fans home happy at the 1:40 mark of the extra period.

David Pastrnak, who scored his NHL-leading 24th goal to knot the game at two in the third, dangled through a couple New York defenders before hitting Krejci for the game-winner.

Krejci now has five goals on the season. The win extends Boston’s winning streak to six games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images