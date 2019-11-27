Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What David Pastrnak is doing simply is ridiculous.

The right-winger entered Tuesday’s matchup with the Montreal Canadiens leading the NHL in goals, and he extended that trend in a big way.

Pastrnak scored goals No. 21, 22 and 23 Tuesday night, helping the Boston Bruins jump out to a 6-1 lead by the 9:06 mark of the second period. In other words, it took the 23-year-old just 29 minutes to collect the hat trick. Not too shabby.

Goal No. 1 came roughly six minutes into the first period on the man advantage, which helped him improve his league-leading power-play tally to 12.

His second of the night came only eight seconds into the second period, as he flew into the offensive zone, worked around Shea Weber and ripped a wrister past Carey Price. It was a picture-perfect set play off the opening draw.

He's not the leader in goals for nothing. David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) is on a mission this year. pic.twitter.com/LRj1XrHm28 — NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2019

And last, but certainly not least, came No. 23 of the year and his third of the night. Goal scoring tends to be contagious, and such is the case with the league-leader. Pastrnak was hanging out in front of the net when he caught a piece of a Brandon Carlo shot from the point, making it 6-1.

That’s 23 goals in just 24 games. Tuesday’s performance was his sixth career hat trick.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images