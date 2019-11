Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall have formed what looks to be an unbreakable bond.

And that trend continued Sunday afternoon. Fall, who’s been with the Boston Celtics’ Maine Red Claws G League affiliate, needed a haircut and Kanter knew just the guy to help out his friend.

It was Kanter himself.

The 15-second video Kanter posted to his Twitter account Sunday shows him buzzing Fall’s head. It’s pretty awesome. Check it out:

Never change, guys.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images