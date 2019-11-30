Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ivan Provorov must be watching Torey Krug highlights.

Just one week after the Boston Bruins defenseman scored an OT winner by dangling one guy after another as he coasted the length of the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers blueliner did the same Saturday.

During 3-on-3 overtime at Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens, the Flyers won a neutral zone draw, with Provorov gaining possession and skating behind his net. Once he and his teammates got set up, Provorov charged forward through all three zones, burning Montreal’s defense before slipping the winning shot past Carey Price just 31 seconds into the extra period.

Check it out.

WHAT 👏 A 👏 MOVE 👏 Take a bow, Ivan Provorov, for this @EASPORTSNHL OT winner! pic.twitter.com/Y13VYkfL71 — NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2019

The tally was the 22-year-old’s sixth goal and 17th point of the season as he continues to cement himself as one of the game’s best young defensemen.

