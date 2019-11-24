Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been just two weeks since Gordon Hayward fractured his left hand against the San Antonio Spurs, and the Boston Celtics forward already appears to be making good progress.

So good, in fact, he’s already shooting around.

Hayward could be seen taking some shots after the Celtics’ practice Sunday at the Auerbach Center without any visible support on his hand. (Just two days ago, head coach Brad Stevens revealed Hayward had begun shooting again after having surgery to repair the injury Nov. 11.)

Check it out here, via NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely:

This is a sight Celtics fans surely will love seeing.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images