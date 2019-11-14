Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas hasn’t been a member of the Celtics since being traded in 2017 to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving.

But Boston still has nothing but love for the guard, just like he still has nothing but love for his former city.

That love was apparent Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted Thomas and the Washington Wizards at TD Garden when the crowd gave the 30-year-old a big ovation during team introductions.

Take a look:

Nothing but love for @isaiahthomas pic.twitter.com/Rvr783SmNW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 14, 2019

It hasn’t been the easiest road for Thomas since being traded from Boston. But he’s worked his way back and earned a starting role with Washington this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images