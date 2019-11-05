Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took just five minutes for the Bruins to take the lead over the Penguins on Monday night.

During the first period of Boston’s game against Pittsburgh at TD Garden, Jake DeBrusk gave the home team a 1-0 lead on a goal Matt Murray had zero chance at stopping.

The left wing picked off a pass intended for Kris Letang in the neutral zone before sniping a goal top corner from the left circle.

Take a look:

That certainly isn’t an easy shot for a left-shot winger to make from the left side, but DeBrusk made it work. The tally marked the third of the season for the 23-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images