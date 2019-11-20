Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Grzelcyk and the Bruins were rolling Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Grzelcyk’s second goal of the night gave Boston a 4-1 lead over the Devils on a snipe from the left-wing circle. His move to get into the zone was arguably just as highlight-worthy, though, turning All-Star P.K. Subban around with ease.

Check it out:

What a move.

The goal was his second of the season and second of the night.

Boston took a 5-1 lead shortly after Grzelcyk’s goal on an unassisted Connor Clifton slap shot from the point.

