Tom Brady apparently is a big fan of Lamar Jackson, and who could blame him?

The Ravens quarterback was exceptional Sunday night in Baltimore’s convincing win over Brady and the New England Patriots. After the game, two quarterbacks met at midfield and exchanged respects in a video you probably have seen by now.

However, a new mic’d-up video made the rounds Tuesday, one that allows fans to listen in on Brady and Jackson’s conversation before the game.

Take a look:

The Patriots enter their bye week with an 8-1 record, though it’s clear the defending champions have multiple flaws that need correcting.

New England will return to the field Nov. 17 when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images