One could argue Julian Edelman got some revenge Sunday night for the “Philly Special.”

After a lackluster first half that saw New England down 10-9 to the Eagles, the Patriots finally found the end zone for the first time in the game, and it couldn’t have been done without Edelman.

As you probably know, the Patriots attempted this play during their Super Bowl LII loss to Philadelphia and it proved unsuccessful. On Sunday, however, it was a different story.

Tom Brady threw the ball off to Edelman on 3rd-and-11 and wide receiver completed the double-pass 15 yards to Phillip Dorsett to give the Patriots their first lead at Lincoln Financial Field.

Take a look:

The @Patriots DOUBLE PASS works perfectly.@Edelman throws a touchdown to Dorsett for the lead. #NEvsPHI #GoPats 📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/SwYZ4HWXDj — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2019

It’s almost like he played quarterback in college.

A completed two-point conversion made it 17-10 New England.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images