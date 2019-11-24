Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO — It might look funny, but the now-famous portion of Dak Prescott’s pregame warmup can be awfully helpful for quarterbacks.

In fact, it’s part of Tom Brady’s gameday routine as well.

Prescott recently caught the attention of the football world via an exercise in which he snaps his hips as he shuffles. The “Dak Dance,” which since has been mimicked by other NFL players and also used as a touchdown celebration, apparently was from the teachings of quarterback coach Tom House, who also has worked with Brady.

The Patriots QB in an interview with FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews applauded Prescott for incorporating the stretch into his own routine.

“He does a good job of it,” Brady told Andrews. “He’s got those loose hips. I know exactly what he’s doing. I like that he’s doing that, it’s good training for him. I actually do that before I warm up. He’s a little more violent in the action, which is pretty good.”

It’s safe to assume Prescott will bust out the “Dak Dance” on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium before he and the Dallas Cowboys square off with the Patriots in a highly anticipated Week 12 clash.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images