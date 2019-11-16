Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall mania already has taken over in Boston, but now it’s gone north to Portland, Maine.

The Red Claws hosted the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their home opener Friday night, and the Boston Celtics’ two-way big man made his presence felt almost immediately.

Fall had a double-double at halftime with 12 points and 11 rebounds, but it was two of his five first-half blocks that really wowed the G League crowd early on.

Fall and Tremont Waters each can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics this season, per two-way contract regulations. Time will tell if either player joins Boston for any leg of its current west-coast road trip. Bbut for now, they’ll continue developing in Maine.

