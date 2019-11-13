Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are athletes, and then there’s Jamie Collins.

The Patriots linebacker is perhaps the best all-around athlete on the team, and regularly performs feats of incredible athleticism at New England’s practices. Well, that trend continued Wednesday when WPRI-TV cameras captured Collins casually backflipping during the media portion of Patriots practice.

Check out this tweet from WPRI-TV’s Ruthie Polinsky:

So we all knew Jamie Collins was athletic….but look at what our cameras captured today at #Patriots practice 😂 📽️: @MHershgordon @wpri12 @j_collins91 pic.twitter.com/cSPXooVary — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) November 13, 2019

That’s some laugh-out-loud stuff from Collins.

The Patriots will look to rebound from their loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. No word yet on whether Collins plans to back-flip over the line when the Eagles attempt a field goal.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images