Zdeno Chara probably never expected to get an ovation in enemy territory, but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night.

During the first period of the Boston Bruins’ game against the Montreal Canadiens, the 42-year-old defenseman was recognized for playing in is 1,500th NHL game. Chara joins just five other defenseman to accomplish the feat.

The jumbotron at Bell Centre showed Chara while he was on the bench and was met with some boos. But the cheers seemed to drown them out before the ovation became loud and clear for the captain.

Check it out:

A large ovation for Big Zee here in Montreal in honor of his 1,500th NHL game.#Zee1500 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Bcfd3piaYl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 6, 2019

1,500 games for Big Zee earns him an ovation in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/1DqMIZWN3n — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 6, 2019

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images