FOXBORO — Strictly in terms of player personnel, it’s not tough to form an argument that the Dallas Cowboys are superior to the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys entered Sunday boasting the NFL’s top-rated offense, and while New England might feature the strongest defense in the league, Dallas’ unit is fairly stout in its own right.

But despite these factors, as well as the Cowboys’ sense of urgency, it was the Patriots who prevailed with a victory in this rain-soaked, Week 12 affair. In a game in which coaching was of the essence, Bill Belichick effectively outclassed Jason Garrett.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t overtly claim his team was outcoached Sunday afternoon, but he certainly didn’t put Garrett in the best light.

“I really think it speaks for itself,” Jones said. “I think we just look at what happened on special teams and — I think you’re going to get outcoached when you come into New England. I do. I think you are. I give him his, not due there, but it’s just what you’re dealing with. But my point is, don’t get yourself in a spot where you have to come up here and beat him and beat them. Beat them on a day like today. Don’t get in a spot with that determining what you want to be about, with that determining where you’re going. …I want to see us coordinate our defense, offense and special teams. We need to, as a whole team, coordinate a complete, if you will. I want to see a winning game out of all of those guys acting in coordination and unison. I’m disappointed we didn’t do that today.”

Yikes.

The Cowboys now face a quick turnaround with a Thanksgiving Day clash against the 8-3 Buffalo Bills on deck. If Dallas fails to rebound from its loss to New England, at home, no less, one has to imagine Garrett’s seat will get a bit warmer.

