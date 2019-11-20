The football world for years has struggled to concoct a blueprint for taking down the New England Patriots.

The only semblance of an answer has been the tired “get to Tom Brady” plan, as if that wouldn’t work against the rest of the 31 teams across the NFL. But Jason Whitlock, who might want to see the Patriots’ dynasty end more than anyone, believes he finally has a formula.

“I think the running quarterback is the secret sauce,” Whitlock said Tuesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “If I’m Andy Reid and the Chiefs, I’ve had a conversation with Patrick Mahomes like, ‘We gotta have a little of this with your legs if we’re going to do anything in the postseason if we see New England.'”

.@WhitlockJason has found the ‘secret sauce’ to beating the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/kJB8gQcD2v — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 19, 2019

Yes, Lamar Jackson had his way with the Patriots defense in Week 9. That said, it feels fair to say the Baltimore Ravens signal-caller is one of a kind in the NFL. We haven’t seen quarterback speed like Jackson’s since the days of Michael Vick, and while the final score of Patriots-Ravens will lend you to forget, New England relatively subdued Jackson in the second half.

The Patriots have dealt with a few other mobile QBs this season, including Josh Allen and Carson Wentz, neither of whom had any real success against New England even with home-field advantage. So while a running quarterback, of course, is tough to prepare for, it’s proven to be something Bill Belichick and Co. can handle.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images