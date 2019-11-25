FOXBORO — Something was going to have to give Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys rolled into Foxboro as the league leaders into total offense. The Patriots, meanwhile, feature one of the NFL’s most vaunted defenses, entering Week 12 having allowed the fewest yards and points per game.

This heavyweight bout panned out somewhat predictably. Dak Prescott and Co. were facing a tall task to begin with, and the challenge only was heightened by brutal weather conditions. The reeling Patriots offense, which was down two wideouts and a tight end Sunday, only managed to find the end zone once, but it proved to be enough in a 13-9 win.

So, where did it go wrong for Dallas? Team owner Jerry Jones put emphasis on the phase of the game that’s often overlooked.

“To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching,” Jones said. “It’s 100 percent coaching. Strategy, having players ready. Use the makeup of the roster. We exclude certain players from it because they’re too important in the defensive and offensive phases of it, other than special teams. That’s why today, (Bill) Belichick, give him credit. They did a great job on special teams and that was probably the determining difference.”

Given these remarks, it feels fair to say Jones, in turn, believes his team was outcoached by the reigning Super Bowl champions. He sure seemed to hint at it after the game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images