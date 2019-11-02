Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon may now be a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have support from some former New England Patriots teammates.

Seattle picked up the wide receiver off waivers Friday afternoon following his release by the Patriots from injured reserve.

Gordon confirmed the news on Instagram, and his now-former teammates promptly flooded his comments section with support and well-wishes.

Here are the comments from Dont’a Hightower, Devin and Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson and Duron Harmon.

Led by Russell Wilson, who is having an MVP-caliber season, the Seahawks very well could make a deep run this postseason. And wouldn’t it be something if the Pats and Seahawks met in the Super Bowl this February?

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images