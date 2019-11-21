The NFL changed forever once Tom Brady took over for Drew Bledsoe.

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick on Wednesday ranked Bledsoe-to-Brady as the league’s No. 1 quarterback transition of all time. New England Patriots fans everywhere know the story: Brady spent his rookie season as Bledsoe’s backup before the latter’s injury in Week 2 of the 2001 season gave the former the platform he used to become the GOAT.

“No. 1, talking about a changing of the guard: Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady,” Vick said. “… let me give Drew his props. Drew took the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl in the 90s. Then Tom Brady steps in after injury, and it’s all she wrote.

“Six rings, and it looks like he’s going for 10. Who knows? But at the same time like I said, I’ve got to give props to Drew Bledsoe. He taught Tom Brady well while he was sitting behind him. Tom just took it to another level. And he’s doing it consistently and now he’s 41, 42 years old looking even better.

“Changing of the guard. Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady is No. 1 on my list for good reason. Self-explanatory.”

🚨 QB7 RANKINGS: CHANGING OF THE GUARD 🚨@MichaelVick gives us his Top 7 starting QB transitions of all time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YfCCYi3Uto — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 20, 2019

Vick deserves credit for recognizing Bledsoe’s considerable achievements as Patriots quarterback and the indispensable role he played in guiding Brady through his first NFL season. After all, Brady never would have been able to seize his big chance if he hadn’t prepared fully to do so fully.

Here’s the rest of Vick’s top-five NFL QB transitions:

5. Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs in 2018

4. Tony Romo to Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys in 2016

3. Joe Montana to Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers in 1991

2. Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers in 2008

